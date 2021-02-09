Hidden depths – By Stealth And Sea review

There are some themes that have been done to death. You want dungeons? We have dungeons. You want aliens? We have aliens. You want zombies? Yes, zombies have been done to undeath. You want Italian human torpedo attacks during the Second World War? We have…oh, hang on, let me have a look. Yes, indeed we do have Italian human torpedo attacks during the Second World War, but only thanks to By Stealth And Sea, the new design by Nicola Saggini and David Thompson.

One of those two names, that of Thompson, is one that you might well recognise, for it is on the side of the Undaunted series of games, as well as the slightly less known but still highly regarded Castle Itter and Pavlov’s House. Saggini’s name might be a little less part of current gaming hotness, but as one gets to know this design it becomes ever more clear that this is Saggini’s baby in terms of theme, while Thompson has brought much to the table – literally – in terms of mechanisms and cleanliness of thought.

The box, from Dan Verssen Games, is big and solid, and it needs to be, given that there are no fewer than three game boards in there, each of which represents its own harbour layout. There are also some decks of cards, tokens to represent the unsuspecting ships that you will be trying to sink, as well as markers, sheets, and a couple of booklets, one for the rules and another for the missions. There is a third book available as well which details the story of this little slice of naval warfare, and which, for the very keen, may be purchased as a printed booklet.

Apart from a couple of very small areas of nothing on the front of the box image, which almost make me wonder if somebody accidentally erased a tiny bit of the picture before sending it to print, the whole production feels solid and well made, with the slight reservation that the sheets which represent the torpedoes themselves are a little bit light and slippery. Tokens can move on these if they receive a nudge in the wrong direction, but as they are used as markers rather than trackers this is not too much of an issue.

The aim of the game is simple, and involves guiding your three teams of torpedo riders past the various obstacles that stand between them and their targets. It all sounds as if it should go swimmingly, but this is a game whose mechanisms might be all clean and modern but whose heart and soul is committed to showing you, the player, just how tricky things were for the madmen who rode these things. In other words, while the clothes the game wears show the trappings of contemporary gaming thought, what lies beneath will punish you again and again.

This game will hate you.

Of course, games that like to punish you are not hard to find, and it turns out that By Stealth And Sea has more than just its outlook in common with another of these designs that scowls at you from across the table and steals your lunch money, for it borrows its core mechanism from Robinson Crusoe: Adventures On The Cursed Island, though it does so deftly and without ever feeling anything like that design. In other words, when attempting an action with your craft you may often be able to choose between spending two action points for an automatic success or spending just the one and having to roll a die.

Given that your crews usually only have two action points each per turn, this makes many decisions very painful indeed, for while a single action point could succeed and get the job done, failure upon the roll of the die can be very wasteful, especially when one bears in mind that an action, once failed, cannot be attempted again by that crew on that round. Try to repair your ship and fail, for example, and you have left yourself vulnerable.

That vulnerability is expressed in a simple deck of cards which begins with its contents slightly skewed towards the lower end of the two-to-twelve range, while each line of defence that the harbour possesses has its own chance of success when measured against a drawn card, whether searchlights, patrol boats, mortar fire or many other things besides. What is worse, though, even if it is a slick and admirable piece of design, is that the numbers gradually lean towards the higher (and, therefore, worse) end of the range as the game goes on, for drawing the single number twelve results in removing some of the lower numbers from the deck, reflecting the defenders becoming ever more aware of troublesome goings on beneath the waves.

In fact, all of this runs very smoothly indeed, the actions and reactions, even if the individual hexes can get very crowded, and once it is set up a round of By Stealth And Sea can be over in a few minutes, and, with its tight limit on the number of turns, each game runs to around half an hour or so, although setup can be fiddly and needs to be added to that time if you are to have all the historically correct ships in the right positions which, while commendable, is not strictly necessary for gameplay.

The single game, however, is subject to so much of the luck of the roll and the draw that it can feel a little underwhelming, a massive swing in score as the result of only a single die roll giving the impression that, despite all of the player’s efforts, much of what goes on here can be out of their hands. A craft could, for example, have its batteries fail even before the beginning of the mission, as happened to me in my first play, at which point there is no choice but to abandon ship and swim for safety, a high price to pay for drawing and rolling badly. On the other hand, draw and roll spectacularly well and you can sink that ten-point target without necessarily having played any better.

Patrol boats are an ever-present threat.

In general, though, By Stealth And Sea leans towards the cruel, and would probably be little more than an intriguing gaming curiosity were it not for the two campaign modes that come in the box, one of which (the historical version) follows the very same missions that were undertaken by these crews. However, it is the custom campaign where this game truly begins to come to life, in which you get to take your various crews over a series of missions, losing some of your torpedo operators and seeing others gain experience, improving your technology and reliability while the harbour defences gradually refine their sharpness all the time.

This mode is still cruel, and it is possible to run out of crews through bad play, but the nine missions at least have the chance to let the player’s skill even out the swings of luck, not just in what they do with the torpedoes and their crews in those missions, but also in the decisions about how they upgrade metal and men. Seasoned players of campaign games might well envision their crews gaining experience and upgrades until they are well nigh unbeatable, but the simple truth of this design is that to survive more than two missions any crew needs to be very, very lucky as well as skilled.

It takes a little time, therefore, to disabuse oneself of the mindset that sets the torpedoes on a direct trajectory to their targets and stays with that idea come what may. Instead, survival turns out to be at least as valuable as success, and the game ensures that this is driven home by awarding points for craft that are successfully scuttled and crews who manage to escape.

That mechanism of escape – harsh, cruel and final – probably encapsulates the game in microcosm, a single die roll which is modified according to certain parameters and which then gives you a blunt outcome of either success or failure. Roll well and your crew survives to ride again another day, but roll even remotely badly and they are lost to your final score and, if you are playing it, to your campaign.

Each craft does come equipped with surge tokens, which do allow for rerolls and the addition of pips to a roll, but those tokens are rare enough at the start of the game and can be removed through faults, which means that spending them is a precarious balance of need and necessity. Leave it for too long and the token might disappear of its own accord, but use it too early and it will be gone when things have become tight and you really need it.

You will need all the luck you can get.

By Stealth And Sea is such a bundle of different elements that it is important to have some notion of the kind of experience that this offers before taking the plunge and buying the box, for this is not something that shines in quick, individual plays, needing instead to be experienced as a narrative campaign game along the lines of B17 Queen Of The Skies in order for the player to get anything like the most out of it. The standard criticism of B17, which I have not yet experienced, is that the player has nothing really to do other than roll dice and hope for the best, and while it can at times feel as though that is what is happening here, as long as you give the design time to stretch its legs then it is not difficult to become emotionally invested in what it has to offer.

Thankfully, it can be very quick to play, so that two or three missions pass by in a flash, and that is possibly the best way to go about it, for setting up the game is not a simple case of shuffling and dealing. This approach can also go some way to ameliorating the pain felt if one particular mission goes very badly wrong, which can often be the case.

All of this is to say that By Stealth And Sea may not be for everyone, but that does not mean that this is not a strong and individual piece of design, for it is, and about a subject which, to the best of my knowledge, is unique in the board gaming world. Its popularity will suffer because of the nature of its subject matter, and it might be simultaneously too simple in its mechanisms for war gamers and too complicated and punishing for those who like their decisions to have the elbow room for mistakes not to hurt them too much, but it does deserve to be played by those who fit into that band of people who might consider themselves to be interested.

If this all sounds like a qualified recommendation then I would have to admit that it is, for By Stealth And Sea is definitely not for everybody, but that is because of the nature of gamers rather than the game, for there is nothing that is awry with the design itself. The research and execution are right up there in terms of quality, and one has to admit that whatever else one might feel about them the very limited decisions and the likelihood of failure in each game are commendably realistic.

By Stealth And Sea is a niche product, without a doubt, but also one that has no real competitors in its gaming space, so I need to end this write up by making a statement that has no qualifications, namely that if you are at all interested in this bold and individual design which shines a light on an obscure corner of warfare in such a way that you can almost taste the saltiness of the sea around you as you inch through the dark towards your target then you should certainly seek this out and work your way up to the campaign, or, at the very least, find and read the accompanying booklet, which might well make the game itself impossible to resist. Bravo, then, to Saggini and Thompson for the courage to follow a project like this through to completion without much in the way of compromise or soft-soaping. Now it needs you to play it.